Mary McLeod Bethune Statue Unveiled in Statuary Hall

Lawmakers unveiled the new statue of civil rights icon, educator and women’s rights activist Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

It marks the first time in U.S. history a Black American will represent a state in Statuary Hall.

Bethune was instrumental in the civil rights movement and was an education trailblazer. She fought to gain freedom from discrimination and for better financial, political and educational equality for Black Americans.

Just south of Logan Circle, Bethune’s local residence from 1943 to 1949 became the first national headquarters of the National Council of Negro Women.

The house is significant in a lot of ways, a tribute to Bethune’s resourcefulness. African Americans, Bethune among them, couldn’t stay at many of the city’s hotels.

“So, she opened the third floor of the home as boarding room spaces,” said John Fowler of the National Park Service.

As her own home away from home, the house holds hints to the woman behind the iconoclast, including a picture of her parents, former enslaved people, and a replica of a cane that was a gift from first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to Bethune.

“She used the cane, not for health reasons, but for effect,” Fowler said. “She said it gave her swag.”

Standing with the likes of Roosevelt, Josephine Baker and W.E.B. Dubois were among the more notable to cross the threshold of the 147-year-old house in furtherance of the cause and a people.

“She walked with her head held high and she would encourage all people, but specifically African Americans, to walk with their heads high,” said.

The National Park Service maintains Council House, which is open for tours Thursday through Saturday. With Bethune’s story getting more attention, NPS expects those tours to be even more popular.

Bethune’s statue in Statuary Hall is next to a statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Parks' statue, unveiled in 2013, is not part of the Statuary Hall collection.