‘Marriage Is Not Just When It’s Easy’: Maryland Couple Weds While Social Distancing

The coronavirus pandemic is postponing a lot of plans and special moments, but one Maryland couple made their big day work, even in the time of social distancing.

A newly blended family in Bethesda called it a sign from God to hold a wedding on Sunday because cherry blossoms in their neighborhood were in peak bloom amid sunshine.

It’s not the wedding Marci Levine and Gal Borenstein expected, but they’re thankful they still got to have a ceremony.

“The original plan was to have a wonderful wedding with friends and family,” Borenstein said.

The guest list was narrowed down to just Marci’s children, Samantha, Jason, and Garrett, plus Gal’s kids Jake, Max, and Ben. The photographer and Rabbi made ten total, the limit on group sizes amid coronavirus.

“In our hearts, we want to be married and we want to show our kids that the commitment and the love of marriage is not just when it’s easy but in the hardest of times,” Marci said.

The two met on online, surprising Gal that his match was only a couple miles away in Bethesda.

“She swept me off my feet and in a few months were engaged. Our kids met. They all liked each other and we said this was just something that we’re going to do together,” Borenstein said.

Rabbi Greg Harris gave them the blessing.

“It’s my first wedding during a global pandemic,” Harris said.

With hand sanitizer at the door and temperatures of guests’ checked, the ceremony began. Marcy’s parents, who are in their 70’s, didn’t miss the moment. They watched on FaceTime safely from home.

“Gal and Marci are a terrific couple. Their love is pervasive and extends to their kids, and coming together to the decision to have the wedding today with all the precautions that they’re taking really speaks to them as a couple,” Harris said.

The unconventional vows marked a new beginning, keeping to tradition right in the comfort of their own home.