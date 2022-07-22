Mark Lerner, Washington Spirit Among Inductees for D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Lerner, Spirit among inductees for D.C. Sports Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington, D.C. Sports Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and organizations who have made profound impacts on the legacy of sports in the nation’s capital. This year, Nationals’ owner Mark D. Lerner is one of six inductees to be enshrined in the hall for their contributions to that exact purpose.

Lerner, basketball great Len Elmore, basketball promoter Bob Geoghan, boxing champion Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, sprinter Alan Webb, Maryland basketball standout Christy Winters Scott, and the NWSL side Washington Spirit are the 2022 inductees for the Hall, per a Nationals press release.

Lerner is also a member of the selection committee for the Hall, which in the past has inducted such legends as Len Bias, Katie Ledecky, Dexter Manley and hundreds of others.

“This distinguished group of honorees elevates the honor roll of the DC Sports Hall of Fame…Individually and together, they represent excellence in sports in the nation’s capital,” said selection committee chairman Bobby Goldwater. “The DC Sports Hall of Fame is grateful once again for the support of our collaborative host organization, the Washington Nationals, and the Lerner family to hold our induction ceremony at the ballpark on July 31.”

Lerner and his family have owned the Nats since 2006, elevating the squad from the depths of the National League early in their tenure to eventual World Series Champions in 2019. However, reports have swirled in recent months that the family is looking to sell the team, with a multitude of potential buyers rumored to have interest. Star outfielder Juan Soto’s contract lies in the balance of a potential team sale.

An induction ceremony featuring the class of 2022 will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Nationals Park before the home side takes on the St. Louis Cardinals. The ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with first pitch an hour later.