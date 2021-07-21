Marine Found Dead at Marine Barracks Washington

An on-duty Marine was found dead at Marine Barracks Washington early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a press release.

D.C. police said officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the barracks. The Marine was pronounced dead after first responders attempted to revive him, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lance Cpl. Andrew J. Arista, 20, of Garden Grove, California. He served as a squad leader at the barracks and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to the Marine Corps.

“No foul play is expected at this time,” the Marine Corps said. “The incident is currently under investigation… The command is making every effort to take care of those involved at this time.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.