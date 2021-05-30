Marilyn Manson Accused of Rape and Sexual Abuse in New Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson is the target of a new lawsuit, according to documents acquired by E! News.

A former partner of the singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, accused him of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The woman, who remains anonymous and is known as "Jane Doe" in the filing, claims that she and Manson began a relationship after meeting at a pre-Grammys party in 2011. Though the relationship began as consensual, Doe alleges that over time, Manson exhibited controlling behavior, such as withholding food, demanding she be nude at nearly all times in his apartment and punishing her in unspecified ways if she did not answer his calls and texts immediately.

Doe alleges that Manson later began exhibiting aggressive sexual behaviors, such as demanding sex from her at all hours of the night. She alleges he forced her to perform oral sex on him. In a separate incident, Doe claims that Manson pushed her to the ground and raped her. Doe claims that Manson said he would be able to "get away" with killing her if he wished to following the assault.

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson showed Doe a video of what appeared to be a young teenager being abused by Manson and his bandmates. In the video, Manson allegedly forces the girl to drink a cup of his bandmate's urine, ties her to a chair and threatens her life. Doe alleged that she was concerned that Manson had killed the girl, whose identity she was not able to verify. Manson said the movie was just "acting," however, Doe alleged that Manson also said he had shown the recording to his manager Tony Ciulla, who demanded Manson lock the video in a safe and not show it to anyone in order to avoid jail.

A source close to Manson told NBC News that the video described was scripted. A representative for Manson's team strongly denied Doe's allegations.

"The actress in the film was an adult who had also appeared in a previous music video called 'The Long Hard Road Out of Hell,'" the source said. "The scripted short film was meant to be an extra video feature for an upcoming album release, but it was never released."

In February, police began investigating abuse allegations against Manson, who was publicly accused of abuse by numerous women, including his former girlfriend, "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood, and "Game of Thrones" alum Esmé Bianco.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the police statement read at the time. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

Manson denied claims of abuse that same month, writing on Instagram, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In April, Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault.

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," she said in a statement. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

In May, Manson was sued by his former assistant Ashley Walters, who alleged sexual exploitation and psychological abuse.

"Brian groomed me until I trusted him. I think when you've endured repeated abuse and harassment, especially from someone you trusted, it can take longer to process and understand what truly happened," Walters said in a statement. "It has taken me years to fully grasp the impact this environment had on me and the recent exposure of his behavior toward other women to identify these moments for what they were."

Manson has denied all allegations through his lawyer.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.