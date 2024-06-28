Marijuana

Marijuana conviction in Maryland? Cannabis industry job training available

The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be free to eligible applicants as Maryland seeks to reduce barriers to employment in the marijuana industry

By Brian Witte

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland wants to help people once convicted of marijuana-related offenses land jobs in the state's legal cannabis industry.

Gov. Wes Moore announced the new workforce development program on Thursday. Last week, he signed an executive order pardoning people for more than 175,000 misdemeanor cannabis charges, affecting tens of thousands of individuals.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

People interested in the new program will have the option of taking eight instructor-led, self-paced courses taught by industry experts, licensed operators and college professors. After completing 100 hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two-day, in-person course for 16 hours of hands-on occupational training. The in-person sessions will be offered once a month beginning in November at locations across the state, but none of the training will be be mandatory.

The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be free to eligible applicants as Maryland seeks to reduce barriers to employment in the marijuana industry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting July 1.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Through this program, individuals adversely impacted by cannabis criminalization will be able to receive real-time, hands-on experience and access to job placement,” said Will Tilburg, director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

Marijuana Jun 17

Tens of thousands of Marylanders receive pardons for marijuana convictions

Wes Moore Jun 19

For years, cannabis crumbs affected a Maryland man's life. Now he sees a clearer future

Marijuana May 22

Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the US, a new study says

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Maryland legalized recreational marijuana last year after voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2022. The state decriminalized possessing small amounts of cannabis on Jan. 1, 2023. In all, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs,” Moore said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marijuana
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us