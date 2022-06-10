‘March for Our Lives' to Return to DC Saturday: What to Know

The "March for Our Lives" is returning to Washington, D.C. on Saturday and organizers say thousands of people will gather to demand new gun legislation on a national level in the wake of mass shootings around the country.

It's a reprise of the first "March for Our Lives" demonstration in 2018. Thousands of people marched four years ago to demand new gun legislation and say “never again” after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Organizers announced another 2022 march after shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Activists say they want to bring one message to lawmakers: “You are killing us with your inaction.”

Here’s what to know about the demonstration on Saturday.

When and Where Will the D.C. ‘March for Our Lives’ Happen?

The "March for Our Lives" organizers say the protest will begin at noon at the Washington Monument.

How Many People Are Expected to Attend?

Up to 50,000 people are permitted to participate, according to a permit issued by the Department of the Interior obtained by WTOP.

Who Are the Speakers for ‘March for Our Lives’?

Leaders of the “March for Our Lives” organization, including Parkland shooting survivors, are expected to speak alongside others impacted by mass shootings and lawmakers.

What Other ‘March for Our Lives’ Events Are Planned?

More than 450 events are planned around the country, organizers said, including in Maryland and Virginia.

Some activists plan to rally near Capitol Hill to reinforce their message.

What About Security and Logistics?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee are set to give an update Friday on security and logistics.

What Road Closures and Parking Restrictions Will Be in Place?

A full list has not yet been announced.

Here’s information on other street closures on Saturday for the 2022 Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K and Fun Run and the Capital Pride Parade and Block Party. There will also be closure for the Capital Pride Festival on Sunday.