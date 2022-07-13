Maple Leafs Sign Former Capitals Goalie Ilya Samsonov to 1-Year Deal

Maple Leafs sign former Caps goalie Samsonov to 1-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ilya Samsonov is getting another chance to compete for playing time on a team with Stanley Cup title hopes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the former Capitals netminder to a one-year, deal Wednesday just days after Washington declined to make him a qualifying offer. The deal is worth $1.8 million, according to multiple reports including Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

🖊 We've signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 13, 2022

Samsonov is expected to compete with veteran Matt Murray, who the Maple Leafs acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Washington gave its former first-round pick many opportunities to take over the starting job in net, but he battled inconsistency to finish with a .902 save percentage and 3.02 goals against average in three seasons with the team. He spent last season splitting time with Vitek Vanecek, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils last week.

Samsonov could have returned on a cheaper salary, but his contract with Toronto closes the door on his D.C. tenure. With the inexperienced Zach Fucale representing their only goalie under contract, the Capitals now must look elsewhere for their answer between the pipes.