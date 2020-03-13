DC to Close Schools, Joining Maryland, Virginia as Area Coronavirus Cases Grow to 39

School officials, employers, event planners and government officials across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia told people to stay home and isolate themselves as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region grew to 39 on Thursday.

DC to Close Schools, Adopt Distance Learning

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that D.C. Public Schools would close starting Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31 and implement distance learning. Teachers will report to work on Monday to plan distance learning. The school's spring break in April is set to be canceled. Charter schools are encouraged to adopt similar measures.

During that same period, many D.C. government employees will operate under an agency-specific telework plan, Bowser said.

The city government will work to continue essential services, including giving meals to D.C. students. Here's more on the city's plan.

"Some government operations will be performed fully remotely, while other services will continue to be performed at public buildings, but under modified operations," Bowser said.

Safety measures are expected to further punctuate daily routines and normal life as officials respond to rapidly changing conditions amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland, Virginia School Closures

Maryland adopted "extraordinary measures" on Thursday, including banning gatherings of 250 or more people and preparing to close schools.

More than 800,000 Maryland students are expected in seats Friday, before schools statewide close through March 27 for cleaning and protective measures.

Tens of thousands of students are already staying home on Friday or preparing to stay home on Monday. Loudoun County Schools, with more than 80,000 students, plan to close Friday and reopen Monday, March 23.

Here's a full list of closures and delays.

Social Distancing Encouraged

Federal agencies have been directed by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to review telework, sick leave and other human resource policies. Some private employers in the D.C. area have asked employees to start working from home when possible.

Precautions taken because of the coronavirus are an effort to flatten the curve. News4's Leon Harris explains.

The goal of social distancing measures is to flatten the curve or slow virus transmission as to not overload hospitals.

Headed into the weekend, health officials urged people to social distance themselves in hopes of preventing exposure to germs. Some grocery stores throughout the D.C. area and online retailers ran out of staple pantry items and toilet paper as customers stocked up amid uncertainty.

Even the Smithsonian Museums, the National Zoo and Arlington National Cemetery and the Blue Line Metro stop that serve it will close.

Most cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, only present mild symptoms. Older people, especially those with underlying health conditions, appear to be most at risk of more severe respiratory symptoms or pneumonia.

Stay with NBC Washington and News4 for breaking news and developments during the coronavirus outbreak. If you have a news tip, email tips@nbcwashington.com.