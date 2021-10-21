Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Loudoun County

A man escaped from sheriff's deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, Thursday after they tried to serve him multiple warrants, authorities say.

Terry Settles, 48, was last seen in the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Holly Spring Lane near the Fairfax County line, the sheriff's office said. Deputies are searching the area.

Settles took off from deputies after they tried to serve him warrants from neighboring jurisdictions, authorities said.

He drove away in a Black Audi with temporary tags, but was last seen on foot.

Settles was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red suspenders, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe Settles is armed and said anyone who sees him should call 911.

