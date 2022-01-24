Northwest DC

Manhunt Continues for Suspect Who Fired at DC Officers, Injuring 1

Police sources say the suspect pulled down a ski mask and opened fire on the officers

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

A manhunt is underway in D.C. for a gunman who opened fire on officers Sunday night, wounding one of them.

Officers approached the suspect on the street in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW, police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said. When they tried to stop the suspect, he pulled down a ski mask and opened fire, two law enforcement sources told News4 Monday.

The injured officer suffered a graze wound to the head and hand, police said. The officer has been released from a hospital.

After opening fire, the gunman ran one block up and inside a building. Police sources said officers recovered a gun in the building.

D.C. police officers saturated the neighborhood around 14th and Spring streets Monday looking for the gunman. They circled the area of Petworth for hours searching for him. At one point, they stopped a Metrobus and several officers got on it.

Police said they know the suspect's identity and have a warrant for his arrest. They have not publicly named him.

Chief of Police Robert Contee III said the officers involved in the incident didn't return fire and chased the suspect into the building on Quincy Street. He also said they approached the man because he seemed "suspicious in terms of his behavior," but Contee did not elaborate.

Neighbors in the area of the shooting told News4 they heard three to five shots.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099.

