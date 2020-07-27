Manassas

Manassas Police Sergeant Charged With Possessing Child Porn

A police sergeant in Manassas, Virginia, has been charged with felony possession of child pornography.

Wayne Bombara was arrested during a Virginia State Police investigation, the Manassas City Police Department said Monday.

Bombara's police powers were suspended and he was placed on leave, the department said.

"Allegations like this turn my stomach with disgust. At a time when we are working hard to build trust in our communities, the horrible actions of one officer can overshadow the great work that the majority of police officers do every day,” said Chief Douglas Keen.

