Manassas Man Fights for His Life After Being Shot by Woman He Lived With: Police

A quiet neighborhood is now filled with the sight of crime scene tape. Next door neighbors said they were surprised to hear the news.

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

A Northern Virginia man is fighting for his life Saturday after police said a woman he lived with shot him. 

The shooting happened in Manassas on the 13500 block of Bradford Lane, near Hoadly Road, around 6 p.m., according to Prince William County police. 

The man had to be flown to the hospital. The woman was still at the house when first responders arrived and was later arrested, police said. 

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Residents of the quiet neighborhood said they were surprised to hear the news.

“Just kind of shocked that there was a crime scene truck parked right next door to our house,” Vinne Pacella said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood, we don’t typically have crime happening in this neighborhood like this.”

Police were at the house for hours, searching for evidence and answers.

