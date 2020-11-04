Virginia

Manassas Elects First Black, Woman Mayor

By Pat Collins

NBC Washington

The city of Manassas, Virginia, made some history of its own on Election Day when residents elected the first Black, woman and Democratic mayor in the city's history.

"I went to breakfast this morning and my husband's telling everyone around us, 'This is your new mayor. This is your new mayor.' And it's just exciting," Michelle Davis-Younger told News4. "I still don't feel like it, but I guess it will set in at some point. Maybe when I swing that gavel for the first time."

Davis-Younger is a familiar face in the city of 41,000 people. She grew up in Manassas and her parents still live there.

Local

carjacking 24 mins ago

Virginia Woman Injured in Violent Carjacking

initiative 81 48 mins ago

DC Woman Who Led Initiative 81 Effort Used Magic Mushrooms for Post-Partum Depression

"I'm from here. I'm hometown. Why not? To be the one to lead the city where you grew up," Davis-Younger said.

She said she wants to make Manassas the "place to be forever and always."

This article tagged under:

VirginiaDecision 2020Manassasmayoral election
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us