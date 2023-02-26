Man, Woman Stabbed Inside McDonald's on 18th Street NW: Police

A woman and a man were stabbed inside a McDonald’s on 18th Street NW, D.C. police said.

Police were called at around 8:44 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2400 block of 18th St NW in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

The victims are conscious and breathing, police said.

More information about the suspect or a potential motive for the attack were not provided.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 is working to learn more about this developing story.