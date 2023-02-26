Washington DC

Man, Woman Stabbed Inside McDonald's on 18th Street NW: Police

Police were called at around 8:44 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2400 block of 18th St NW in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

By Briana Trujillo

DC police car
NBC Washington

A woman and a man were stabbed inside a McDonald’s on 18th Street NW, D.C. police said. 

Police were called at around 8:44 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2400 block of 18th St NW in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

The victims are conscious and breathing, police said. 

More information about the suspect or a potential motive for the attack were not provided. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 is working to learn more about this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and CourtsNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us