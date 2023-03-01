gun violence

Man, Woman Shot on 14th Street NW

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital after gunfire was reported at around 9:35 p.m.

By Briana Trujillo

DC police car
NBC Washington

Two people were shot Wednesday night on 14th Street outside the Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center in Northwest, D.C.

The man suffered critical injuries. The woman was conscious and breathing, authorities said.

D.C. police did not immediately reveal more information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for the latest.

