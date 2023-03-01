Man, Woman Shot on 14th Street NW

Two people were shot Wednesday night on 14th Street outside the Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center in Northwest, D.C.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital after gunfire was reported at around 9:35 p.m.

The man suffered critical injuries. The woman was conscious and breathing, authorities said.

D.C. police did not immediately reveal more information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for the latest.