Washington DC

Man, Woman Shot and Killed in Northeast DC

A woman and a man were shot to death in Northeast D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers found 23-year-old Larkia Izlar and 28-year-old Timothy Hinton suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Kenilworth Ave. NE. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are searching for suspects and offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously text 50411.

