Man, Woman Found Stabbed in 2 Metro Stations After Fight: Police

A man and a woman were found stabbed Thursday at two different Metro stations along the Red Line after a fight, police said.

D.C. law enforcement and fire authorities were called about 11:50 p.m. to Metro Center station, a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander said.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds to the leg, police said. He was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital.

A woman with minor stab wounds was found at Farragut North station a short time later, police said. She was also taken to a hospital.

Police say investigators believe the man and the woman got into a fight. A witness said the woman stabbed the man and cut herself in the process.

No arrests or charges were immediately announced.

Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation.

The stabbing comes amid conversations and concerns over safety on Metro, especially after a safety report highlighted Metro’s operator shortage, plus two shootings last week.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in a shooting that injured three people at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C. on Dec. 9, NBC Washington reported. The victims include a teen involved in a fight, plus two bystanders — another teen and a woman.

One day earlier, an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a person during a fight inside the Metro Center Metro station, according to D.C. police.

