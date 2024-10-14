Man, woman found dead in basement of Manassas home during welfare check

A man and woman were found dead in the basement of a home in Manassas, Virginia early Sunday morning, according to police.

Prince William County police were called to a home on Hanson Grove Court for a welfare check at 2:39 a.m. Once they entered, they discovered two people shot in the home's basement. The man and woman shot were pronounced dead on the scene.

The person of interest was detained in Brunswick, New Jersey, according to police. Investigators believe that they knew the people who were shot. They are not facing any charges at this time.

Michael Von Gersdorff, a neighbor, was startled when police knocked on his door at 3 a.m.

"We go outside and he tells us that he believes there's been a murder in the neighborhood," Von Gersdorff said.

The police asked him if he had heard anything on his phone or if there were gunshots, but Von Gersdorff said that he didn't.

A woman who spoke to News4 claimed to be the daughter of the woman who was killed. She said her mother was living in the basement with her husband and the basement was rented out by the homeowners.

While many neighbors say that didn't know the victims, some said they feel unsettled that something like that happened in their usual quiet cul de sac.

"It's tough. We're out here every single night playing with our kids in the court," Von Gersdorff said. "Without knowing all the details on what happened yet, your mind's just wondering [about] what's going on."

Police have not released information about the identity of the person of interest and the victims. If anyone has additional information, police are asking them to contact them.