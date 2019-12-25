Man, Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Montgomery County

Two people have died in a domestic-related homicide, authorities say.

The fatal shooting occurred in a Damascus residence early Christmas morning.

According to Montgomery County Police, Bruce Tucker, 84, shot his wife Deborah Tucker, 54, before calling a family member. The family member called 911 to inform the police that the husband planned to shoot himself as well.

Police arrived at the Tucker's home to find both Deborah Tucker and Bruce Tucker suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

