Man With Knife Tries to Lift Woman's Dress in Condo Building: DC Police

A man armed with a knife assaulted a woman and tried to lift up her dress in a condo building in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A picture of the suspect with the words “If you see this person, please call 911” is on the front glass door of Atlas Condominium in the 1100 block of 25th Street NW.

Police said that man walked up to the woman near the elevator after 11 p.m. Tuesday and said, “I am going to stab you.”

He rushed the woman into the elevator and tried to lift up her dress, detectives said.

She fought back and suffered cuts on her fingers.

The man ran out of the building.

“As a single female, you hear a lot of times of people getting targeted because they get to know your routine, you get watched,” a concerned resident said.

News4 reached out to Atlas Condominium to ask about security and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call D.C. police. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case.