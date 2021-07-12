JUDICIARY SQUARE

Man With Knife Arrested After Hopping Between Metro Train Tracks in Downtown DC

Metro said the situation began with an incident that occurred off of its property, but did not provide further details

By Derrick Ward and NBC Washington Staff

A man with a knife hopping and walking on the central median between Metro trains in a downtown D.C. station was arrested Monday evening.

Train service was suspended ahead of rush hour around 2:30 p.m. between Farragut North and NoMa-Gallaudet due to a police investigation at Judiciary Square.

Video appeared to show the man hop while on the median and gesture with his arms as officers walked up and down the station, keeping pace with him.

Metro began to clear the trains and station as authorities tried negotiate with the man who appeared to yell something.

"He wouldn't tell the police why he was doing this. He just said, 'Call me John Doe.' He wouldn't give his real name," witness Mike Lyles, who was evacuated from a train, said. "They were just trying to cooperate with him and get them to talk to them and he just wouldn't talk."

Service was restored about an hour later, but Metro said residual delays continue.

The man is in custody of D.C. Police, and Metro Transit Police were also on the scene.

Before service restarted, shuttle busses were requested and established, Rail Transit OPS said. 

Metro said the situation began with an incident that occurred off of its property, but did not provide further details.

