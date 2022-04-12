road rage

Man With Baby in Car Shot in Possible Road Rage Incident: Maryland Police

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

anne arundel road rage april 10 2022
Maryland State Police

A man with a baby in the car was shot and wounded on a highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Sunday after what police are investigating as a possible act of road rage.

The victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu on northbound Interstate 295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard when the shooting occurred at about 3:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident, and one witness saw several flashes that looked like gunfire come from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

The driver was shot once and was flown to Shock Trauma, police said. He was still being treated as of Monday afternoon. A 1-year-old child in the car at the time of the shooting was not injured.

A photo of the damage shows bullet holes in the driver's side doors and a window.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. Police did not release a description of the driver.

This article tagged under:

road rageAnne Arundel Countyroad rage shootingI-295
