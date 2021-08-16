Man With Alzheimer's Missing in Alexandria

A 65-year-old man who has Alzheimer's disease is missing in Alexandria, Virginia, police said Monday morning.

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for Robert Lee Johnson, who was last seen at a hotel in the 5000 block of Seminary Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. Johnson has Alzheimer’s disease and a poor memory, police said.

Police are using a helicopter to assist the search.

Johnson is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. He has salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black collared shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. He was also wearing two watches, one gold and one silver, and a diamond ring on his left hand.

Anyone who might see Robert Johnson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria police via 911 or the non-emergency number, 703-746-4444.