Man With a Gun Arrested at Vice President's Residence

The U.S. Secret Service arrested a man with a gun as he attempted to enter the grounds of the vice president’s residence in Northwest D.C.
The man, who had authorization to be there, reported he had a gun in his car at a vehicle checkpoint, the Secret Service said.
The gun turned out to be improperly registered.
The man was arrested for unregistered firearm, unregistered ammo, carrying a pistol without a license and carrying a pistol in a prohibited area.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.