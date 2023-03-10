Man With a Gun Arrested at Vice President's Residence

The U.S. Secret Service arrested a man with a gun as he attempted to enter the grounds of the vice president’s residence in Northwest D.C.

The man, who had authorization to be there, reported he had a gun in his car at a vehicle checkpoint, the Secret Service said.

The gun turned out to be improperly registered.

The man was arrested for unregistered firearm, unregistered ammo, carrying a pistol without a license and carrying a pistol in a prohibited area.

