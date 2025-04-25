Man who shot 2 Fairfax County officers was stopped by police days earlier

A man shot and killed by police after authorities say he shot and wounded two Fairfax County police officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday had been pulled over by officers just days earlier.

Jamal Wali was killed on Majestic Lane near the Greenbriar Town Center, off Route 50. Police had pulled the 36-year-old over for speeding.

Officers say when they approached, Wali was argumentative and told them he had a gun, which they say he was wearing in a holster over his clothes.

Investigators say he shot two officers in the arm and then another officer shot back, killing Wali.

Officers had pulled Wali over just five days earlier, on April 18. During that traffic stop, he was charged with driving on a suspended license.

He had been charged in the past for trying to elude police and resisting arrest. Police say officers tried to pull him over in Alexandria in 2018. They say he wouldn’t stop initially. After that stop, his concealed carry permit was suspended.

The case occurred before Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano was in office. Charges were pending for about three years before being dropped in 2021.

A spokesperson for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office told News4 in a statement that the office could not comment on the case because it’s under review because of the officer-involved shooting.

At Wali’s home, his family said they were too devastated to speak.

Neighbors said they were stunned to learn he was killed by police less than a mile from his home.

“He always seemed a little different, but nothing out of the ordinary,” one neighbor said.

He didn’t want to be identified but said his son is friends with one of Wali’s children. They had movie nights together and played Fortnite.

“Me and my wife and my family, we talk about it and think about it every day since it happened,” the neighbor said.

Body camera video will be released within 30 days. The officers involved may be identified as early as next week.