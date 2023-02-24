Man Who Fatally Shot Naval Academy Midshipman's Mom Gets 2 Life Sentences

A man convicted of murder in the shooting death of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman received two life sentences plus two 20-year sentences in an Anne Arundel County court.

Angelo Harrod was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas.

Harrod also was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting that led to a stray bullet hitting Cummings outside an Annapolis hotel.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Cummings, the mother of Navy football player Trey Cummings, was in town to celebrate her son's induction into the U.S.Naval Academy.