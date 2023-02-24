Crime and Courts

Man Who Fatally Shot Naval Academy Midshipman's Mom Gets 2 Life Sentences

Michelle Cummings

A man convicted of murder in the shooting death of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman received two life sentences plus two 20-year sentences in an Anne Arundel County court.

Angelo Harrod was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas.

Harrod also was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting that led to a stray bullet hitting Cummings outside an Annapolis hotel.

Cummings, the mother of Navy football player Trey Cummings, was in town to celebrate her son's induction into the U.S.Naval Academy.

