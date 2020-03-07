Man Who Escaped Prince George’s Police Custody Turns Himself In

A man who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from a police station Friday morning has turned himself in, Prince George's County police announced on Twitter Saturday night.

Shawn Addison turned himself in to the Criminal Investigation Division this evening. https://t.co/5Tn8fBfDXT pic.twitter.com/1g0suCkNwp — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 8, 2020

The man, 19-year-old Shawn Addison of Southeast D.C., was the suspected driver in an armed robbery that occurred in the Oxon Hill, Maryland, area at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, police say.

Officers had put Addison in an interview room and handcuffed his right hand to a wall, police said, but he managed to get his hand out of the cuffs and leave the building.

According to authorities, Addison will be charged with armed robbery, possession of a handgun, escape and stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

The Prince George’s County Police Department will also be conducting a review on how Addison was able to escape police custody.