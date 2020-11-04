Man Who Died of Coronavirus Wins Election for North Dakota State Legislature

Republican David Andahl, who died from COVID-19 in October, won his election to the North Dakota state legislature on Tuesday, NBC News reports.
Andahl, a "Trump Republican" according to the Grand Forks Herald, ran a primary challenge against a powerful Republican and won earlier this year. He was then endorsed by influential figures like Gov. Doug Burgum, who won re-election on Tuesday.
He was elected to the state House of Representatives for the 8th District alongside fellow Republican Dave Nehring, North Dakota election officials declared.