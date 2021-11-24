Man Wanted for Questioning After Woman, Child Found Dead in St. Mary's County

Deputies are searching for a man as a person of interest in the killings of a woman and a child in St. Mary’s County.

The victims were found in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said. Their names and ages were not released, and more details about their deaths were not provided.

Authorities are searching for 42-year-old Wayne Carroll Key Jr., of Great Mills, for questioning in the investigation. They said Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment and child support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (301) 475-8008.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.