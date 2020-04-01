coronavirus

Man Violated Virus Order by Hosting Teen Hotel Party: Police

Maryland is under an executive order that allows police to charge people for violating social distancing rules

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maryland man violated the governor’s ban on large gatherings by hosting a party with 10 teenagers in a hotel room, authorities said.

Ryan M. Serra, 26, was charged Monday with providing alcohol to minors and violating Governor Larry Hogan's Executive Order, which limits assembly during the coronavirus pandemic to no more than 10 people, a news release by Maryland State Police said.

Police say they responded to a call about underage drinking in a Carroll County hotel room Sunday night, and found 10 teenagers, all 15 to 17 years old, trying to hide by the bathroom.

No one in the room was intoxicated when police arrived, and every teenager was released to their parents’ custody without any criminal charges.

Rather than arrest him, police served Serra with a criminal summons at his home on Monday. Violating the governor’s order is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Over the weekend, authorities in Maryland arrested a 41-year-old man after officers found 60 people around a bonfire at a home in Charles County, police said. Shawn Marshall Myers had already hosted a gathering previously that violated government-mandated social distancing orders, police said.

