Man Tried to Use Sticky Note to Solicit Girl, 14, in Cleveland Park: Police

A 51-year-old Northwest D.C. man was arrested after he allegedly put a sticky note on a girl’s phone soliciting sex, then she immediately turned him in, police say.

Marcus Lennox Douglas is charged with enticing a child and accused of a brazen attempt to lure a 14-year-old girl as she walked along the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night, police said.

According to charging documents, Douglas approached the victim, placed a sticky note on her cell phone and left without saying a word.

The note read, “I want to do some nasty things to u pay to play $$ Marcus text me…” and included a phone number that detectives allege belongs to Douglas, the documents said.

The girl walked to a nearby firehouse and contacted D.C. police. The note was turned over to a detective with the Metropolitan Police Department Youth and Family Services Division, who began texting Douglas Thursday morning, assuming the identity of a 14-year-old, police said.

Detectives allege Douglas sent messages asking about the girl’s sexual history and referred to himself as a hip 45-year-old.

Douglas allegedly worried about whether the teen had disposed of the sticky note, texting that he was concerned her mother may find it, according to court documents.

Court documents say Douglas agreed to pay the girl $80 for oral sex and arranged a meet-up in the 700 block of 5th Street NW. Douglas texted that he could bring the girl to a friend’s house.

When Douglas arrived on 5th Street Friday morning, he was arrested by D.C. police detectives and special agents from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, police said.

Douglas was scheduled for a preliminary appearance in D.C. Superior Court Saturday morning.