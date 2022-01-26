Man, Teenager Arrested in Death of Missing Alexandria Man: Police

A man and a teenager have been arrested in the death of a 20-year-old Alexandria man reported missing earlier this month, Fairfax County Police said Wednesday.

Joel Antonio Sarabia, 20, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged in relation to the murder of Ahmed Ebrahim. The suspects allegedly killed the victim during an attempted robbery and later dumped his body, police said.

Ebrahim was last seen leaving his home to go to a friend’s house on Jan. 15, authorities said. A family member reported him missing two days later.

According to detectives, Sarabia and the juvenile had allegedly planned to rob Ebrahim on Jan. 16. Sarabia and the victim knew each other, police said.

While Ebrahim was in his car in a parking lot on Lachine Lane in Licolnia, Sarabia shot him in the upper body, authorities said. The suspects then allegedly took Ebrahim’s car and drove around until they disposed of his body in a dumpster later on Jan. 17.

A day later, detectives investigating Ebrahim’s disappearance learned that his car had been towed from a place in Alexandria, police said. At the tow lot, they noticed blood on the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said they learned on Jan. 20 that Sarabia had been driving the victim’s car after his disappearance. He was arrested after detectives obtained a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Jan. 24.

Sarabia was later charged with Ebrahim’s murder, robbery resulting in death, concealment of a body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held without bond.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Jan. 25. He was charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a body. He’s being held at a juvenile detention center.

Police said detectives identified the dumpster where the victim’s body was disposed and that they are in contact with the disposal services company to determine where Ebrahim’s body may be.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.

This is the second homicide of 2022 in Fairfax County.