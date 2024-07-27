Man suspected of running over Dumfries carjacking victim is arrested in Virginia Beach

Six days after authorities say a carjacker killed a man by running him over with his own SUV in Dumfries, Virginia, the suspect was arrested in Virginia Beach.

Jose Vasquez Galvan died after a man jumped behind the wheel of his SUV outside his apartment complex the evening of July 20. The thief ran him over as he tried to hold on, Prince William County police said. Vasquez Galvan was 37, according to police, and a married father of two little girls, according to neighbors.

Suspect Keith Anthony McBride, 41, of Manassas, was arrested Friday by the Virginia Beach Police Department, Prince William County police said Saturday. He was charged with murder, felony hit-and-run and grand larceny auto. He’s in police custody and has a court date pending.

Vasquez Galvan had stopped to pick up a package from the leasing office of the Oasis at Montclair Apartments, a gated community on Stedham Circle, east of Dumfries Road, at about 7 p.m. The carjacker jumped into his 1999 gold Lexus RX 300 just outside the complex’s gates. Police say Vasquez Galvan tried to hold on but the carjacker threw him off and ran him over. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“He was always smiling when I saw him,” neighbor Mylie Smith said. “[…] I always saw him with his two little girls.”

Police asked for help finding Vasquez Galvan’s Lexus, which had two “Baby on board” stickers. The SUV was found, authorities said Tuesday.

It was unclear why the carjacker targeted Vasquez Galvan or his SUV. An online search shows similar vehicles for sale in the D.C. area for about $5,000.

