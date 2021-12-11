Man Suspected of Killing Girlfriend, Ex-Wife in Maryland Murder-Suicide: Police

Police in two counties are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they say a man killed his girlfriend, his ex-wife and then himself in Maryland Saturday.

Howard County police were called to the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia for reports of gunfire just after 2 p.m., a spokesperson said at a press conference Saturday evening.

Officers found the bodies of two adults who had been shot, a man who they believe to be the suspect and a woman who they believe was the man’s ex-wife, in the vestibule of an apartment building, police said.

"We believe that the suspect... came to the area, sought out the female victim, shot and killed her and then shot and killed himself," the spokesperson said.

The names of the deceased will be provided after police notify family members. They were both in their early 40s, according to police.

Authorities believe the suspect went to Howard County shortly after committing another “domestic homicide” earlier Saturday in Baltimore.

At around 1:37 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department said officers responded to the 1500 block of Marshall Street for a report of an alarm, where they noticed signs of a forced entry into a home.

Inside, they found an unresponsive 41-year-old woman, believed to be the suspect's girlfriend, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Howard County police spokesperson, police in Baltimore became aware of a video posted on social media in which the suspect stated his intention to go to Howard County.

Details about what exactly was said in this video, or if the suspect made threats, were not provided.

By the time the Howard County Police Department learned about the video, the suspect and the second victim were already dead, the spokesperson said.

News4 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.