Man suspected of driving on National Mall arrested

Police arrested a man who allegedly drove his SUV on the National Mall, potentially endangering people who were taking in the sights. The driver is facing charges and appeared in court Monday afternoon.

A now-viral video shows a Jeep on the grassy area of the National Mall Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. traveling toward the U.S. Capitol building. People can be seen running to get out of the way.

No one was hurt, police said.

Ferdous Al-Faruque said he was out on a date when he saw the SUV. At first, he thought maybe it was an unmarked police car, but then it became clear it wasn't.

“He just started barreling towards the Mall, so that’s when I pulled out my phone and started recording.”

Al-Faruque said people were initially confused, but then the confusion, for some, turned to fear.

The area was packed with tourists and locals enjoying a warm Saturday night.

“As soon as he started racing up and down the grass, everybody started screaming and getting out of the way because they were afraid of getting hit.”

Police encountered the driver, identified as Curtis Lear, multiple times earlier in the day around 4th and Independence driving on a sidewalk, according to court documents. He allegedly told an officer ,"It's just a joke."

Later, he was allegedly "flexing” and "yelling threats" at pedestrians, court documents show, but each time, he got away, police said.

When Lear allegedly drove onto the Mall, officers said they saw him "doing donuts and driving erratically" and "making circles and zigzags around pedestrians"

But once again, he got away.

Detectives finally caught up with him and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Lear is facing three charges: assault with a dangerous weapon (his SUV), reckless driving and fleeing law enforcement.

News4 spoke to people who were out on the Mall Monday walking in the scorching heat.”

“This is a public space for people to walk,” said one person on the Mall. “It’s sad.”

“I’m glad everyone wasn't hurt and was safe,” said another.

During a brief court appearance Monday afternoon, a judge ordered Lear held without bond. He's expected back in court on Thursday.