Man Struck, Killed by Suspect Driving His Stolen Car in Adams Morgan: Police

A man was struck and killed by his own car moments after it was stolen Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and authorities are trying to find the suspect, police said.

Rakesh Patel, 33, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died following the theft and crash in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, D.C. police announced Wednesday.

A suspect took Patel’s unoccupied, dark silver Mercedes E350 from the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW about 8 p.m., police said.

The suspect began to flee and hit Patel at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue NW. Then, the suspect drove off, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS took Patel to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police only initially described the incident as a hit-and-run and later provided details about the theft.

Police are looking for the car, which has Ohio plates EVB5183. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not give any description of the suspect in the crime.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.