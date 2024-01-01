Man struck and killed on I-270 while trying to put gas into car, police believe

A man was fatally hit by a car on the shoulder of Interstate 270 in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Maryland state police say.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver was pulled over on the shoulder trying to put gas into his car when he was hit by a Nissan. State troopers were called about 5 a.m. to the crash scene on northbound I-270, before the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery County.

The victim, 36-year-old Caesar Adigwe Jr., of Spotsylvania, Virginia, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Maryland state police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 22-year-old Clarksburg resident, remained on the scene.

Maryland state police are leading the investigation and will submit their findings to the Montgomery County state's attorney's office, which will decide whether to file any charges.