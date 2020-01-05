Man Stabbed to Death on U Street NW After ‘Large Fight’: Police

A "large fight" on the busy U Street Corridor early Sunday ended with a man fatally stabbed.

The fight broke out about 2:20 a.m. on the 1200 block of U Street Northwest, near the U Street Metro station, Ben's Chili Bowl and many popular bars, D.C. police said.

Officers were on the scene and found a man suffering a stab wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide. There was no suspect early in the investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Police are trying to review traffic cameras near the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.