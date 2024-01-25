Man stabbed to death by family member in Lanham home: police

A man died after a family member stabbed him inside their home in Lanham, Maryland, in what may have been self-defense, authorities say.

Prince George’s County police responded to Greenfield Drive after a woman stabbed a man at about 7:15 a.m. and then called 911, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The woman was not immediately arrested. Police said the investigation is in its early stages. They declined to say how the woman and man are related or give their ages. No children were involved.

The woman may have been defending herself from the man, police said.

Officials could be seen carrying evidence bags out of the home.

