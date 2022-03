A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Vienna, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say.

Another man is in custody after the incident in the 9800 block of Palace Green Way.

Few details about the stabbing are known at this time, but it appeared to be a domestic incident in which the victim and another man had a fight, according to a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Major crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are sorting through this complicated case. This appears to be a domestic incident where one man is deceased and another injured following an altercation. We will have additional details as our investigation continues. https://t.co/AI6b3FJ9vu — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 3, 2022

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.