Man Stabbed to Death Along DC's Barracks Row

The victim was 29-year-old Keith Frye, of Southeast D.C., police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A man died after he was stabbed Saturday evening along Barracks Row in Southeast D.C., police say. 

Keith Frye, of Southeast, was identified Sunday as the homicide victim. He was 29. 

Police received a report of a stabbing and responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Eighth Street SE. They found Frye suffering from a stab wound.

Medics arrived and found “no signs consistent with life,” police said.

An area near several restaurants on the block was roped off with police tape, a short walk from the Eastern Market Metro station. 

The search for Frye’s killer is ongoing. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered. Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

