Man Stabbed, Suspect in Custody on Wisconsin Avenue

By NBC Washington Staff

A man was found stabbed and wounded Thursday morning on Wisconsin Avenue NW, police said. A suspect was taken into custody. 

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, near the Washington National Cathedral, at about 8:30 a.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and one person was taken into custody. 

It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing occurred indoors or outside. The area outside an apartment building was blocked with police tape. 

An investigation is underway. 

