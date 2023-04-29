Man Stabbed on Washington Monument Grounds

A man stabbed another man on the grounds of the Washington Monument on Saturday, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue NW just after 5 p.m.

D.C. police said the victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The men knew one another, police said, but the motive for the stabbing is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.