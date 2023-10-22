Man stabbed on Metrobus in Glover Park, police search for suspect

A man was stabbed and injured on a Metrobus in Glover Park on Saturday, according to WMATA. Police are searching for the suspect.

The stabbing occurred on a bus at 34th Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW at about 5:45 p.m., a WMATA spokesperson said. The location is near Hardy Middle School.

The victim is described as an adult man. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation with injuries believed to be critical.

The suspect left the scene after the stabbing, according to the Metro Transit Police.

Police released photos of the suspect wanted for aggravated assault while armed.

The Metro Transit Police is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. They can be called at 202-962-2121 or texted at MY-MTPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.