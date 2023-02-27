Man Stabbed on Metro Platform at U Street Station

A man was stabbed and wounded Monday afternoon inside the U Street Metro station, Metro Transit Police say.

The victim was stabbed on the platform about 4:20 p.m. It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

As of 5:05 p.m., Green Line trains were single-tracking between Georgia Avenue & U Street due to the investigation. Riders should expect delays in both directions, Metro said.

