Man stabbed on Green Line train near Naylor Road, police say

A man was stabbed on a Green Line train Monday near the Naylor Road station in Maryland, and a suspect was detained, Metro Transit Police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the stabbing was reported about 9:15 p.m. He’s expected to survive, police said.

Officers detained a person matching the description of a suspect and recovered a knife, police said. Information on their identity or potential charges was not immediately released.

Green Line trains were forced to single track during the investigation, and some passengers used shuttles to finish their trip.

Metro wasn’t reporting any Green Line delays by Tuesday morning.

