Man Stabbed, Killed Outside Hyattsville McDonald's

A man was fatally stabbed just steps away from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The crime took place in the 2300 block of University Boulevard at around 3 p.m., while both the drive-thru and the parking lot of the McDonald’s were busy.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL STABBING: Detectives are on the scene in the 2300 block of University Blvd. Prelim: At approx. 3:10 pm officers responded to the area for a stabbing. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male outside suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/jc4Yx9O5TR — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 28, 2022

In a tweet, the Prince George’s County Police Department said they identified the “second individual involved in the stabbing,” and are working to learn more about the circumstances of the attack.

The restaurant has a number of exterior security cameras, but it’s unclear whether they captured any images from the fatal stabbing.

Detectives and crime scene investigators could be seen marking items of potential evidence in an area of the parking lot next to the restaurant’s dumpsters. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous by submitting information at https://www.pgcrimesolvers.com/.