Man Stabbed in the Neck in Shaw: Police

A man was found with a serious stab wound to the neck in Northwest D.C. overnight Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street and found a man with a severe laceration to the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Streets were closed in the area as police investigated but have since reopened, police said. Police have not released any details about a suspect.

Residents have been concerned about recent violence in the neighborhood. Eighteen-year-old Malick Cisse was shot and killed near 7th and N Streets NW a week before this latest attack.

In October, Advisory Neighborhood Commission Rep. Alex Marriott hosted an emergency meeting to discuss violence in the neighborhood.

D.C. Police also investigated early Thursday a second stabbing incident in the 600 block of H Street NW, in the busy Chinatown-Gallery Place neighborhood. That person was also taken to the hospital.