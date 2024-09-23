Maryland

Man stabbed 66-year-old woman in NW DC for ‘no apparent reason,' court docs say

Charging documents say the suspect, Marcus Dwayne Jackson, has a criminal history and he didn't know the victim

By Gina Cook and Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

A man accused of stabbing a woman who was sitting on a bench outside a D.C. Metro station last week has been arrested in the past on assault and gun charges, according to charging documents.

Marcus Dwayne Jackson, 39, went up to a 66-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench outside the Friendship Heights Metro station in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sept. 16 and stabbed her multiple times "for no apparent reason," according to Montgomery County court documents.

Jackson ran off toward D.C. after the stabbing, but a witness followed him and told a 911 dispatcher about his movements until police officers found and arrested the suspect near Chevy Chase Circle, police said.

Medics treated the victim and took her to a hospital. Charging documents said she was in critical condition with a punctured lung and other injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Police said Jackson stabbed her multiple times with a butcher knife.

Jackson faces attempted murder, assault and other charges. Officers found the knife on him when they arrested him, police said.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, and police said in charging documents that Jackson didn't know the woman.

Jackson, who has a D.C. address, has a criminal history and was previously arrested for assault, carrying a pistol without a license, robbery, vandalism and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, charging documents said.

He's set to appear in court Monday in the stabbing case.

